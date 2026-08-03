MoFA Undersecretary receives copy of credentials of Ambassador of Federal Republic of Germany

ABU DHABI, 3rd August, 2026 (WAM) -- Omar Obaid Alhesan Alshamsi, Undersecretary of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, received a copy of the credentials of Tobias Tunkel, Ambassador of the Federal Republic of Germany to the United Arab Emirates.

Alshamsi wished the new Ambassador success in the performance of his duties and affirmed the UAE's commitment to expanding cooperation with the Federal Republic of Germany in a manner that advances the shared interests of both countries and their friendly peoples.

For his part, Tobias Tunkel commended the UAE's distinguished regional and international standing under the wise leadership of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, and expressed his aspiration to further strengthen and develop bilateral relations across various fields.