Dubai Police's Positive Spirit Council organises ‘Umm Suqeim Community Forum’

DUBAI, 3rd August, 2026 (WAM) -- As part of Dubai Police’s continuous efforts to strengthen direct engagement with community members and promote security, traffic, and criminal awareness, the Positive Spirit Council organised the Umm Suqeim Community Forum in the Jumeirah area at Kite Beach, attracting over 500 community members.

As part of Dubai Police's continuous efforts to strengthen direct engagement with community members and promote security, traffic, and criminal awareness, the Positive Spirit Council organised the ‘Umm Suqeim Community Forum’ at Kite Beach in the Jumeirah area, drawing broad participation from over 500 community members

The forum was carried out in collaboration with the General Department of Criminal Investigation, represented by the Crime Prevention Department and the Tourist Police Department; the General Department of Police Stations, represented by Ports Police Station and the Victim Support Centre, represented by the Criminal Community Support Section; the General Department of Traffic; the General Department of Operations, and strategic partners.

The event was attended by Brigadier Dr. Hassan Suhail, Director of Ports Police Station, and Fatima Buhajeer, Chairperson of the Positive Spirit Council.

The community event featured the "Your Voice is Heard" initiative, offering the public a direct platform to share their feedback and suggestions and have their views heard, thereby contributing to the development of security services and the enhancement of quality of life.

Attendees also learned about the services and programmes provided by Dubai Police to serve the community.