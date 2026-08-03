From specialised care to community-centered support: Abu Dhabi redefines access to mental health services

ABU DHABI, 3rd August, 2026 (WAM) -- In Abu Dhabi, mental health is no longer a specialised service confined to a limited number of centres. It has become an integral part of everyday life, more accessible, more present, and closer to individuals at every stage.

In line with this vision, the Department of Health – Abu Dhabi (DoH), the regulator of the healthcare sector in the emirate, continues to advance a comprehensive mental health ecosystem, shifting from reactive care to proactive, continuous support that enhances quality of life and addresses individuals’ needs before challenges escalate.

Today, the emirate is home to 143 mental health facilities, including 13 specialised centres, supported by 640 qualified professionals. These operate within an integrated system that ensures continuity of care and directs patients to the appropriate level of support based on their needs, enhancing service efficiency and outcomes.

As part of its commitment to evidence-based care, Abu Dhabi continues to adopt advanced therapeutic solutions, including Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation (TMS), a non-invasive, non-pharmacological treatment option that expands access to care for patients who do not respond to medication, improving recovery outcomes and overall quality of life.

To ensure quality of care and measure its impact, the Department has adopted 19 patient outcome indicators, alongside the development of care pathways that address 80% of the mental health burden in the Emirate. These are supported by an integrated digital record that enhances continuity of care and contributes to improved health outcomes at both individual and community levels.

Dr. Noura Khamis Al Ghaithi, Undersecretary of the Department of Health – Abu Dhabi, said, “Mental health is not a phase of care, but the foundation of quality of life. In Abu Dhabi, we are working to ensure that support is accessible to everyone, without barriers or stigma, through an integrated approach that brings together prevention, early diagnosis, and treatment, to deliver lasting outcomes and support healthier, more fulfilling lives.”

These efforts form part of a comprehensive strategy implemented in partnership with multiple government entities across the emirate, to establish an integrated model that spans awareness, diagnosis, and treatment, while ensuring continuity of support beyond the treatment phase—enhancing community wellbeing and long-term health sustainability.

In parallel, Abu Dhabi Public Health Centre (ADPHC) has launched a range of initiatives to raise community awareness and encourage positive shifts in behaviours around mental health. Among the most prominent is “Beauty of Our Minds,” an interactive experience that provides a platform for open dialogue, helping to reduce stigma around seeking support and reinforcing mental health as a natural and essential part of life.

Dr. Rashid Al Suwaidi, Director General of Abu Dhabi Public Health Centre, said, “Mental health is a fundamental pillar in building and empowering a healthy community, where individuals can enjoy a better quality of life. Guided by this principle, we are committed to advancing mental health alongside physical health to all, through raising awareness and expanding access to prevention and support services, ensuring they are available to every individual and family when needed.”

As part of DoH’s efforts to empower individuals and enhance access, a mental health self-assessment tool is provided through the TAMM platform for adults aged 18 and above. This enables individuals to better understand their mental wellbeing, receive personalised recommendations, and access professional support and guidance when needed.

The Department has also activated the 24/7 mental health support hotline “800-SAKINA” in collaboration with Sakina, as part of its commitment to safeguarding community wellbeing. The hotline provides psychological first aid, along with direct access to qualified mental health professionals for immediate support.