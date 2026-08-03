DUBAI, 3rd August, 2026 (WAM) -- Dubai Culture and Arts Authority (Dubai Culture) has launched the Made in Dubai Fashion Sprint, the authority’s first-of-its-kind fashion incubation programme, in partnership with the Dubai Institute of Design and Innovation (DIDI).

Running over eight weekends from 19th September to 8th November 2026, the programme is designed to support fashion designers by enabling them to build scalable, commercially viable brands while strengthening Dubai's local fashion production ecosystem.

The initiative forms part of Dubai Culture's ongoing efforts to advance the cultural and creative industries and support the objectives of the Dubai Design Sector Strategy 2033, which aims to reinforce Dubai's position as a global hub for design excellence and a destination for leading designers, creatives, and industry experts.

The programme seeks to strengthen local production by encouraging collaboration with local ateliers and manufacturers, while contributing to the growth of Dubai's fashion sector. It also aims to develop contemporary fashion brands with strong commercial potential, ready to enter the retail market, through a practice-based learning experience that combines design excellence, production discipline, and market readiness.

The programme integrates hands-on workshops, specialised mentorship, and engagement with industry experts, equipping participants with the creative, technical, and commercial skills required to build scalable, market-ready fashion brands.

The programme is designed for 15 Emirati and UAE-based resident fashion designers with a clear vision for developing a fashion brand. It targets designers looking to refine their creative concept, strengthen an existing label, or transform an emerging idea into a commercially viable fashion business.

Dubai Culture invites emerging fashion designers and creative talent to apply to join the programme. Applications will open from 3rd to 28th August 2026. Eligible submissions will be assessed based on criteria including craftsmanship, business activity intent, production readiness, and a clear vision for growth and expansion.

Participants will benefit from a comprehensive learning journey combining one-to-one and group mentoring sessions led by industry experts and specialists. Throughout the programme, they will receive practical guidance on brand identity, brand strategy, marketing, financial planning, product development, pricing and retail readiness, alongside tailored feedback on their collections and commercial direction.

Participants will also gain first-hand insights into the realities of Dubai's fashion industry through specialised sessions on local production, business growth and market entry strategies, while benefiting from opportunities to connect and engage with designers, manufacturers, retailers and other industry professionals. The programme will conclude with a final showcase, where participants will present their collections and brand strategies to leading experts from the sector.

Khulood Khoory, Director of the Design Department at Dubai Culture, said, “The fashion sector is one of the key drivers of the creative economy, with the ability to transform ideas into innovative products and brands that generate both cultural and economic value while reflecting the vibrancy of Dubai’s creative landscape. At Dubai Culture, we are committed to fostering an integrated ecosystem that supports designers and creative talent, enabling them to develop their capabilities, strengthen their brands, and enhance their readiness to grow and compete at the local, regional, and international levels. Made in Dubai Fashion Sprint provides a practical pathway for designers to refine their brands, strengthen their creative identity, and improve their market readiness, contributing to the continued growth of the fashion sector and reinforcing Dubai’s position as a global hub for design excellence.”