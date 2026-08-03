DUBAI, 3rd August, 2026 (WAM) -- Dubai is set to host the 22nd edition of ‘IPS 2026’ from 7th to 9th September 2026 at the Dubai World Trade Centre.

Organised by Strategic Exhibitions and Conferences, with the support and strategic partnership of Dubai Land Department, the exhibition will bring together leading investors, real estate developers, government entities, financial institutions, policymakers, and industry experts from around the world.

IPS 2026 is a leading international platform that brings together key stakeholders in the real estate sector, providing a dynamic forum for knowledge exchange and showcasing the latest projects and investment opportunities.

The exhibition fosters stronger connections between investors, developers, and real estate institutions, enhancing collaboration across both regional and international markets.

The 2026 edition will feature a comprehensive programme comprising the main conference, the Institutional Investors Conference, the Women Conference, interactive workshops, and specialised training programmes. It will also include dedicated platforms for real estate project launches, investor programmes, and investment destination showcases, reflecting the latest global trends in real estate investment, PropTech, sustainability, and smart cities.

Early indicators for the upcoming edition reflect growing interest, with total exhibition space increasing by 38% compared to the previous edition, underscoring the event's continued growth and the expanding participation of local and international exhibitors and stakeholders.

The strong performance of the 2025 edition further reinforced IPS' growing global standing, attracting more than 30,000 visitors comprising 182 nationalities from 153 countries.

The exhibition also facilitated deals and business agreements valued at over AED1.84 billion (USD500 million), reaffirming its position as one of the world's leading specialised real estate platforms.

The strategic partnership between Dubai Land Department and IPS 2026 reflects their shared commitment to supporting the continued growth of the real estate sector and further strengthening Dubai's position as a global destination for real estate investment.