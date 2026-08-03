Scenography workshop concludes at Kalba Cultural Centre

SHARJAH, 3rd August, 2026 (WAM) -- The scenography workshop held at Kalba's Cultural Centre wrapped up on Sunday evening, part of the 13th Theatrical Performance Elements Course that the Sharjah Department of Culture runs every year to prepare talent for the Kalba Short Plays Festival.

The festival's 13th edition runs from 25th September to 2nd October. Ahmed Bourahima, Director of the Theatre Department at the Department of Culture and the festival's director, attended the closing session.

Iraqi scenographer Dr Ali Al-Soudani, who supervised the workshop, walked participants through the highlights of his training plan, which combined theory and hands-on sessions on stage scenography and its modern applications.

He praised the turnout and the engagement participants showed throughout the workshop, which focused on using the simplest tools and resources available to build visual scenes that carry real meaning and impact.

Al-Soudani credited Sharjah's efforts to support and develop emerging theatrical talent through the Theatrical Performance Elements Course, which culminates each year in the Kalba Short Plays Festival.