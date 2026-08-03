RTA reports 30% increase in eye test centres for obtaining, renewing driving licences

DUBAI, 3rd August, 2026 (WAM) -- Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) confirmed that eye test services linked to obtaining and renewing driving licences in Dubai recorded notable growth during the first half of 2026.

A total of 100 new centres were added during the period, bringing the number of approved centres across the emirate to 434, an increase of 30% in the number of centres.

The total number of eye test transactions completed across all centres, with results submitted electronically, reached 940,728 in 2025. In the first half of the current year, 854,213 transactions were recorded.

Eye tests required to complete driving licence issuance and renewal procedures in Dubai are conducted with a high degree of accuracy and efficiency. Results are submitted through an integrated electronic system directly linked to RTA’s system, saving customers time and effort. The average test takes only 5 to 10 minutes.

Completing an eye test for a driving licence in Dubai is simple and convenient. Customers may visit any optical centre or ophthalmology clinic approved by RTA. These facilities are equipped with advanced technologies and optical products and supported by qualified medical professionals, in accordance with approved standards.