SMA summer programmes reach out to children, families

SHARJAH, 3rd August, 2026 (WAM) -- The Sharjah Museums Authority (SMA) has extended its Summer Season 2026 programme into August, following a series of activities that kicked off in July, including a series of educational and interactive events for children and families.

The season is designed to encourage learning, discovery and creativity during the school holidays.

Sharjah Aquarium is running its annual Junior Aquarist Programme from 3rd to 6th August, aimed at children aged nine to 13. Participants get a hands-on look at what marine biologists actually do, following feeding routines for the aquarium's sea creatures and learning how life-support systems and water quality are managed. The programme also includes behind-the-scenes tours and interactive workshops.

Al Qasimiya School – Museum of Education is hosting the Young Calligrapher Programme over the same dates, 3rd to 6th August, introducing children to the aesthetics of Arabic calligraphy and Kufic script through practical workshops designed to build their creative and artistic skills.

At Sharjah Science Museum, the "Summer is Sweeter with the Family" programme runs throughout August, combining scientific and artistic workshops with interactive games and educational shows built to appeal to every member of the family.

SMA is also hosting the "Mould Story" workshop at the Resistance Monument on 22 August. Participants will learn about the history of plate-making across the ages before making their own handcrafted plate using Jesmonite, adding their own creative touches along the way.

Beyond the seasonal programming, SMA's museums keep their regular interactive offerings running through August. The Little Archaeologist Hall at Sharjah Archaeology Museum lets children aged five to 12 explore the emirate's ancient history through hands-on activities that blend learning with discovery.

Sharjah Aquarium, meanwhile, continues to offer live visitor experiences, including shark feeding sessions and feeding at the main tank, alongside a hands-on touch pool. Sharjah Science Museum rounds out the offering with a run of scientific demonstrations and more than 50 practical exhibits spanning physics, biology and astronomy.