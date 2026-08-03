Arab League chief condemns Israeli attacks on Gaza

CAIRO, 3rd August, 2026 (WAM) -- Nabil Fahmy, Arab League’s Secretary-General, on Monday strongly condemned the Israeli intensified attacks on the Gaza Strip, which left dozens of Palestinians killed and injured.

In a statement, Fahmy said the Israeli intensified bombardment, coupled with the large-scale military ‘campaign’ in the West Bank involving home demolitions and detention raids, reflects a clear Israeli attempt to undermine the detailed 15-point roadmap for the second stage of the ceasefire.

He stressed the need to hold Israel fully accountable for its violations against the Palestinian people and its overt attempts to sabotage mediation efforts, emphasising that it must not be allowed to achieve its objectives of prolonging and expanding the occupation in the Gaza Strip in pursuit of the domestic agendas of the Israeli occupation leadership.