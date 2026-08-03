Second International Conference to Combat Discrimination Against Islam and Muslims opens in Cairo

CAIRO, 3rd August, 2026 (WAM) -- The Second International Conference to Combat Discrimination Against Islam and Muslims opened Monday at the Arab League headquarters in Cairo under the theme, "Muslim Communities in the West and Their Role in Confronting Islamophobia,".

The two-day conference brings together the UAE, several Arab and foreign countries, as well as international, regional and national organisations, civil society institutions and youth representatives.

Organised by the General Secretariat of the League of Arab States in cooperation with the Islamic World Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation (ICESCO), the conference follows up on the recommendations of the First Global Conference to Combat Islamophobia as part of efforts to address the growing phenomenon of Islamophobia and promote dialogue, peaceful coexistence, and respect for cultural and religious diversity.

In the opening session, the League of Arab States affirmed, in a speech delivered by Ambassador Dr Hussain Hindawi, Assistant Secretary General at the League of Arab States, that freedom of religion and belief is a fundamental right guaranteed by international conventions, while rejecting all forms of discrimination and racism based on religion or belief.

He said that the Document on Human Fraternity, signed in Abu Dhabi in 2019 by His Eminence Professor Dr. Ahmed Al‑Tayeb, Grand Imam of Al‑Azhar, and the late Pope Francis of the Catholic Church, in Abu Dhabi in 2019, marked a significant milestone in promoting the principles of citizenship, coexistence, and the rejection of violence and extremism in the name of religion.

He warned of the growing spread of Islamophobia and hate speech, and called for unified international efforts and a stronger role for the media and educational institutions in promoting the values of tolerance and dialogue among civilisations.