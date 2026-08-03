Dubai International Marine Club concludes Modern Sailing Summer Camp

DUBAI, 3rd August, 2026 (WAM) -- Dubai International Marine Club (DIMC) concluded yesterday the 2026 Modern Sailing Summer Camp, which ran for four weeks and welcomed children and young participants aged between 6 and under 15 as part of a programme designed to promote the sport of modern sailing and identify promising new talent.

Held at Bulgari Beach Dubai, the camp attracted participants from various nationalities who completed a comprehensive training programme delivered by Emirati coaches.

The programme combined theoretical instruction with practical on-water training and concluded with assessment tests, through which participants who successfully met the required standards were awarded the Level One Modern Sailing Certificate.

The programme introduced participants to the fundamentals of modern sailing, including boat handling, equipment familiarisation, safety procedures, steering techniques, and manoeuvring skills, providing them with the foundation to progress to advanced training stages and compete in future championships.

Ahmed Al Smeiti, Director of Sports Teams at Dubai International Marine Club, said the success of the camp reflects the Club's ongoing commitment to developing young talent and expanding participation in marine sports. He extended his appreciation to the Club's Board of Directors for its continued support of community programmes, as well as to parents, Dubai Municipality, and the Club's partners for their valuable contribution to the success of the camp.

The summer camp forms part of Dubai International Marine Club's long-term strategy to broaden participation in marine sports, identify emerging talent, and prepare future generations to compete across a wide range of sporting events.