UAE-Syria Business Council restructured

ABU DHABI, 4th August, 2026 (WAM) -- Dr. Thani bin Ahmed Al Zeyoudi, Minister of Foreign Trade, met with Dr. Mohammed Nidal Al-Shaar, Syrian Minister of Economy and Industry, to discuss ways to further strengthen trade and investment relations between the two countries.

During the meeting, both sides announced the restructuring of the UAE-Syria Business Council, establishing a joint platform to strengthen opportunities for building new partnerships between business communities and the private sector in both countries, and to advance common interests across priority sectors.

Al Zeyoudi said, "The reactivation of the UAE-Syria Business Council, including the nomination of members from the Emirati side, reflects the sincere desire of both countries to restore trade and investment relations to their full potential and to continue building the right environment to elevate bilateral ties to a level worthy of our shared development ambitions."

He added that the council will develop a roadmap to take these relations to new levels, anchored in strengthening cooperation and partnership between the private sectors of both countries.

"The restructuring of the Council by the Federation of UAE Chambers represents a real opportunity to achieve our shared objectives. The Council will include among its Emirati membership elite business leaders and investors with interest in sectors spanning food security, agricultural investment, logistics, industry, energy, infrastructure, technology, digital transformation, and financial services," Al Zeyoudi said.

He emphasised that Syria’s strategic geographical location positions it to serve as a vital logistical and commercial hub in the region, noting that joint projects between the two countries will strengthen Syria’s role as a key gateway to the Mediterranean Sea and global markets.

Humaid Mohammed Bin Salem, Secretary-General of the Federation of UAE Chambers of Commerce and Industry, said that the appointment of the UAE members to the UAE-Syria Joint Business Council represents an important step towards strengthening institutional cooperation between the business communities of both countries, and reflects the UAE’s commitment to supporting sustainable economic partnerships that serve common interests.

He added, "Activating the council will enhance direct communication between business leaders and investors in both countries, develop trade and investment partnerships, and unlock promising opportunities across a number of priority sectors."

The Emirati side of the UAE-Syria Joint Business Council is chaired by Essa Abdullah Al Ghurair, with Yahya bin Saeed Lootah serving as Vice Chairman. The council’s membership comprises a distinguished group of Emirati business leaders representing a broad range of economic and investment sectors: Ahmed Abdulqader Al-Sankari, Mohammed Juma Al-Musharrakh, Amer Al-Bakrawi, Sultan Hareb Al-Falahi, Faisal Abdulaziz Abdullah Al-Zarooni, Mohammed Fariz Abdul-Mutabin Al-Akhavan, Aref Al-Khoury, Saeed Al-Zari Al-Shamsi, Hamda Al-Mansoori, Mohammed Murtada Al-Dandashi, Yousra Saleh Al-Yafei, Amna Al-Dhaheri, Mohammed Firas Al-Hamwi, Iyad Khalil Matar, and Mohammed Abdullah Al-Habsi. Ahmed Jama Al-Qizi, Assistant Secretary-General, serves as Rapporteur of the Council.

The council’s composition reflects a broad diversity of expertise and economic sectors, reinforcing its mandate to strengthen trade and investment relations between the UAE and the Syrian Arab Republic and to facilitate partnership opportunities between the business communities of both countries.