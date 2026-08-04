Ajman Crown Prince reviews National Readiness Programme 'Ghatareef'

AJMAN, 4th August, 2026 (WAM) -- H.H. Sheikh Ammar bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, Crown Prince of Ajman and Chairman of Ajman Executive Council, received Dr. Sultan bin Saif Al Neyadi, Minister of State for Youth Affairs, on Tuesday at the Emiri Diwan, in the presence of Sheikh Abdulaziz bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, Chairman of the Ajman Department of Tourism, Culture and Media, and Sheikh Mohammed bin Ammar bin Humaid Al Nuaimi.

H.H. Sheikh Ammar welcomed the minister and commended the national efforts to empower youth and enhance their presence and participation in the UAE development journey.

During the meeting, H.H. Sheikh Ammar was briefed on the National Readiness Programme Ghatareef, launched by the Federal Youth Authority for male and female secondary school graduates. The programme embodies the wise leadership’s vision of preparing a generation equipped with readiness for the future and capable of actively participating in serving the nation and supporting its development priorities.

The two sides also discussed youth-related issues and ways to strengthen young people's participation across various sectors in line with the UAE's vision of equipping future generations with the knowledge and skills needed to drive national development.

H.H. Sheikh Ammar said investing in young people and enhancing their readiness is a national priority, supported through initiatives and programmes that develop their knowledge, skills and experience.

His Highness affirmed that Ajman, under the directives of H.H. Sheikh Humaid bin Rashid Al Nuaimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ajman, is committed to investing in youth, supporting them, and providing the stimulating environment that unleashes their potential across various sectors — as they are the nation’s true wealth.

Dr. Sultan Al Neyadi affirmed the efforts and commitment of H.H. Sheikh Humaid bin Rashid Al Nuaimi and Sheikh Ammar bin Humaid Al Nuaimi in supporting and empowering youth, stressing the importance of coordinated national efforts to expand opportunities for young people and encourage innovation, achievement and active participation in the country's development.

Dr. Sultan Al Neyadi stated that the UAE has established a global model in youth empowerment through a comprehensive system of policies and initiatives that has strengthened young people's role in national development.

The meeting was attended by Khaled Al Nuaimi, Director of the Federal Youth Authority; Khalifa Ahmed bin Hammad, Director of the Office of the Minister of State for Youth Affairs; Mariam Al Shamsi, Director of the Ajman Girls Centre; and a number of officials.