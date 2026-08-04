ERC's 'Nahr Al Hayat Fund' treats children with congenital heart disease in Tanzania

ZANZIBAR, 4th August, 2026 (WAM) -- The "Nahr Al Hayat Fund," one of the Emirates Red Crescent's (ERC's) healthcare initiatives, has launched a medical camp in Zanzibar, Tanzania, to diagnose and treat children with congenital heart disease.

The launch was attended by Ahmed Sari Al Mazrouei, ERC Secretary-General, and Saada Mkuya Salum, Acting Minister of Health for Zanzibar.

Around 250 children underwent medical examinations and specialised diagnostic tests. The assessments showed that some require complex heart surgery, while others need longer-term treatment and follow-up care.

The fund has developed an urgent treatment plan for children requiring surgery. Some operations will be carried out in Tanzania, while the fund will cover the cost of transferring the most complex cases, along with their families, to specialised cardiac hospitals in India.

The Emirates Red Crescent launched the "Nahr Al Hayat Fund" in 2023 to provide healthcare for children with serious illnesses in several countries, particularly those requiring specialised surgical treatment.

Since its launch, the fund has helped save the lives of many children, giving them renewed hope of recovery and a better future.