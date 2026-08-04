Abdullah bin Zayed, Bahrain Foreign Minister discuss regional developments by phone

ABU DHABI, 4th August, 2026 (WAM) -- H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, discussed the latest regional developments and ongoing efforts to enhance regional security and stability during a phone call with Dr. Abdullatif bin Rashid Al Zayani, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the sisterly Kingdom of Bahrain.

The two ministers reviewed the deep-rooted fraternal relations between the UAE and Bahrain as well as the frameworks of joint cooperation. They also discussed ways to further strengthen relations in a manner that serves the mutual interests of the two countries and brings greater prosperity and well-being to their peoples.