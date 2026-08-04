MoFA Undersecretary receives copy of credentials of Ambassador of Gabonese Republic

ABU DHABI, 4th August, 2026 (WAM) -- Omar Obaid Alhesan Alshamsi, Undersecretary of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, received a copy of the credentials of Guy Rodrigue Dikayi, Ambassador of the Gabonese Republic to the United Arab Emirates.

Alshamsi wished the ambassador success in performing his duties and affirmed the UAE's commitment to expanding cooperation with the Gabonese Republic in a manner that advances the shared interests of both countries and their friendly peoples.

For his part, Ambassador Guy Rodrigue Dikayi commended the UAE's distinguished regional and international standing under the wise leadership of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, and expressed his aspiration to further strengthen and develop bilateral relations across various fields.