Tadweer Group expands ‘Our Sustainable Farms’ initiative

ABU DHABI, 4th August, 2026 (WAM) -- Tadweer Group has launched the second edition of its "Our Sustainable Farms" initiative, reaffirming its commitment to supporting sustainable agriculture through responsible waste management, community engagement and strategic partnerships across Abu Dhabi.

Building on its inaugural edition, the initiative has been expanded to reach more farm and barn owners and workers across Abu Dhabi, Al Ain and Al Dhafra.

Delivered in collaboration with the Abu Dhabi Agriculture and Food Safety Authority (ADAFSA), the Department of Municipalities and Transport (DMT), Environment Agency – Abu Dhabi (EAD), Silal and TAMM, the campaign aims to strengthen environmental awareness, improve resource efficiency and encourage responsible waste management across the emirate's agricultural sector.

Running through September 2026, the initiative combines field visits, awareness workshops, multilingual educational resources and digital communications to promote responsible management of green waste, municipal solid waste and fallen stock, while encouraging the use of approved collection and disposal services.

New to this year's programme is a partner-led podcast series hosted by Tadweer Group, featuring representatives from participating government entities, agricultural specialists and farmers. The series will focus on sustainable farming, waste management, food security, resource conservation and environmental stewardship.

The podcast will extend the initiative's reach beyond physical activities and create an enduring platform for dialogue, knowledge exchange and public awareness. The initiative also expands its educational programme through awareness sessions delivered at agricultural centres and targeted field visits across farming communities.

Participants will receive practical guidance on topics including waste segregation, green waste management, soil and water conservation, livestock care, climate resilience, environmental health and the responsible use of approved waste services. Educational materials will be made available in multiple languages to ensure accessibility for Abu Dhabi's diverse agricultural workforce.

Abdulwahed Juma, Executive Director of Communications and Awareness at Tadweer Group, said, "Sustainable agriculture begins with responsible environmental practices. Protecting natural resources requires more than awareness alone; it depends on continuous engagement, trusted partnerships and practical knowledge that enables communities to take meaningful action."

He said the second edition builds on last year's programme by expanding community engagement through field outreach, multilingual educational resources and the new podcast series, helping farmers and agricultural workers adopt responsible waste management practices that support Abu Dhabi's long-term sustainability ambitions.

Agriculture plays a fundamental role in supporting food security, preserving biodiversity and safeguarding natural resources. The initiative encourages practical actions that reduce the environmental impact of agricultural waste while supporting more sustainable farming practices and the responsible management of natural resources.