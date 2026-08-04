Al Ramz reports 90% rise in H1 net profit

DUBAI, 4th August, 2026 (WAM) -- Al Ramz Corporation PJSC on Tuesday reported strong financial results for the six months ended 30th June 2026, driven by growth across its market-making, asset management, brokerage and digital platform businesses.

Net profit rose 90 percent year-on-year to AED35.8 million, while profit before tax increased 87 percent to AED39.0 million.

Total revenues reached a record of AED105.9 million, growing 59 percent year-on-year. Assets under management increased to AED1.5 billion, reflecting continued client confidence and successful product expansion.

Net commission income increased by 35 percent to AED30.9 million, supported by higher trading volumes and the continued scaling of Al Ramz’s Digital Financial Mall. Asset management fees rose by 36 percent to AED6.4 million as the Group benefited from higher assets under management and growing demand for its investment products.

Market-making revenues grew by 45 percent to AED10.0 million, while net interest income reached a record AED37.8 million, increasing by 48 percent.

Mohammad Al Mortada Al Dandashi, Group Managing Director, said, “Our first-half 2026 results demonstrate delivery against our strategy, with record performance, strong revenue momentum and progress across regional capital markets advisory, market making, asset management and digital financial services.”