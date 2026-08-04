Green Shield 2026 strengthens international fight against environmental crime across Amazon Basin

ABU DHABI, 4th August, 2026 (WAM) -- Law enforcement agencies from Bolivia, Brazil, Colombia, Ecuador and Peru, with organisational support and leadership from the UAE through the International Initiative of Law Enforcement for Climate (I2LEC), have successfully concluded Operation Green Shield 2026, one of the largest ever coordinated international policing operations against environmental crime in the Amazon Basin.

Coordinated from a multinational command centre in Bogotá, Green Shield 2026 combined intelligence-led investigations, cross-border planning and real-time information sharing to tackle criminal networks involved in illegal mining, logging, wildlife trafficking, fuel smuggling, land grabbing and related crimes that threaten biodiversity, local communities and regional stability.

The operation involved the deployment of more than 3,600 law enforcement personnel and resulted in the arrest of 839 individuals through 1,045 field operations. Authorities seized 280,450 cubic metres of illegally harvested timber, confiscated more than 195 tonnes of minerals, and identified 800 incidents of illegal fishing.

The operation also led to the rescue of more than 3,079 live animals and the recovery of at least 1,136 dead animals linked to wildlife trafficking crimes. In addition, authorities confiscated 32,000 pieces of equipment used in illegal mining activities and seized more than 550 gallons of fuel.

The cumulative value of seizures exceeded US$280million. These outcomes demonstrate that I2LEC has moved beyond conference diplomacy and aspirational commitments to deliver tangible operational impact.

Colonel Dana Humaid, Director General of the International Affairs Bureau at the Ministry of Interior, said that the UAE leadership firmly believes that collaboration is essential to combating transnational crime and that effective international cooperation represents both the present and the future of policing.

"By working together, law enforcement agencies can achieve stronger results and set a positive example for the international community. This vision lies at the heart of I2LEC, which brings countries together to strengthen operational cooperation and develop coordinated responses to environmental and climate-related crime," she added.

General William Oswaldo Rincón Zambrano, Director-General of the Colombian National Police, said that as the host country, said hosting the operation with the support and leadership of the UAE had helped translate cooperation and intelligence-sharing into effective action against illegal mining, the illicit appropriation of hydrocarbons, deforestation, and other environmental crime.

"Protecting our natural resources requires a shared response – “Together for a greener, safer future”, a slogan developed by participating countries" he said.

Commander General of the Bolivian Police Mirko Antonio Sokol Saravia said, “Bolivia’s participation in Operation Green Shield 2026 enabled us to strengthen our operational capabilities in the fight against environmental crimes affecting forests, biodiversity, rivers, and communities."

‏General J. Manuel Cruz Chamba, Director of the Environmental Directorate of the National Police of Peru, stated, “For the National Police of Peru, it is a privilege to participate in the international Operation Green Shield 2026.

"We especially value the support of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan through the I2LEC initiative, which strengthens cooperation and joint action against illegal mining and environmental crime. These crimes do not respect borders; they therefore require a coordinated international response. Peru reaffirms its commitment to protecting the Amazon for present and future generations."

Green Shield 2026 is part of a series of I2LEC global policing operations, a UAE-led global platform established in partnership with UNODC in 2023 to strengthen the role of law enforcement in addressing environmental crime and climate-related security risks.

Since its launch, I2LEC has developed into a global operational platform supporting international training, research, intelligence-sharing and multinational enforcement operations, while helping countries treat environmental crime as both an organised crime challenge and a climate-security priority.