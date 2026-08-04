ALC announces formation of Higher Committee for Sard Al Thahab Award’s 4th edition

ABU DHABI, 4th August, 2026 (WAM) -- The Abu Dhabi Arabic Language Centre (ALC) has announced the establishment of a new Higher Committee for the fourth edition of the Sard Al Thahab Award.

The committee brings together a distinguished group of academics, writers, and experts in disciplines relevant to the award’s categories.

Sard Al Thahab was launched to honour narrators of traditional biographies and folk narratives, enrich the art of storytelling, and revive the art of folk tales and their narration among new generations locally and across the Arab world.

The Higher Committee for the 2026 edition is chaired by Dr Karima Almazroui, Advisor to the Chancellor of the Mohamed Bin Zayed University for Humanities (MBZUH) and the Curriculum Division Manager at the Abu Dhabi Education Council.

Members of the committee include Dr Nizar Qbilat, who holds a PhD in Literary Criticism from the University of Jordan; Sameh Kaawach, Palestinian novelist, poet, and literary critic; Ali Al Abdan, Director of the Artistic Heritage Department at the Sharjah Institute for Heritage and member of the Emirates Fine Arts Society; and Mohammed Hassan Ahmed, screenwriter and artistic consultant whose scripts for short fiction films have left a clear mark on local audiences. The committee members share expertise in the fields of storytelling, poetry, critique, and arts, alongside a profound passion for folk literature.

The award has received significant participation from around the world in all of its categories. It aims to support folk narratives and preserve their arts, which are deeply connected to the Arab collective consciousness, as well as document and publish them. The awards also seek to promote creative works in this field and shed light on modern short story writing and discover new talents.

Moreover, Sard Al Thahab honours distinguished writing and celebrates narrators of traditional biographies, literature, and folk narratives locally and across the Arab world. The award also focuses on visual narrative arts, which document life in the UAE and across the Arab world through photography, cinema, and visual arts.

It also supports outstanding works that address all aspects of the Emirati narrative from creative, analytical and scholarly viewpoints, thereby strengthening the sense of identity among younger generations by connecting them to these creative works of folk heritage.

The Sard Al Thahab Award was launched in 2022, guided by a strategic vision to support folk narrative arts across the Arab world, and with an aim to revive the folk tales and myths that form an integral part of Arab heritage, culture, and thought.

It is awarded annually across six categories: Short Story for Unpublished Stories, Short Story for Published Stories, Popular Narratives, Narrators, which celebrates local and Arab world narrators of literature and traditional biographies, Illustrated Story, and Popular Narratives, which honours literary works that strengthen Emirati identity and draw from local history, geography, and symbols to build a complete and unique literary piece.