Ajman University's accounting programme earns prestigious CGMA future-ready academic validation

AJMAN, 4th August, 2026 (WAM) -- Ajman University's Bachelor of Science in Accounting has been awarded the CGMA Future-Ready Academic Validation Seal, an international distinction conferred by the Association of International Certified Professional Accountants (AICPA & CIMA).

Awarded following a rigorous external review, the validation recognises programmes that prepare graduates for a profession being reshaped by artificial intelligence, digital transformation, sustainability, and data-driven decision-making.

The recognition confirms that Ajman University's curriculum aligns with the competencies underpinning the CGMA Professional Qualification, integrating digital technologies, analytics, integrated reporting, and sustainability throughout the student learning experience. Rather than treating these as emerging specialisations, the programme embeds them within the core educational framework that prepares graduates for contemporary professional practice.

The validation further strengthens an already distinguished international accreditation profile. Ajman University's College of Business Administration is accredited by AACSB International, placing it among a select group of business schools worldwide to achieve this distinction.

The Bachelor of Science in Accounting also holds accreditation from the Association of Chartered Certified Accountants (ACCA, UK), CPA Australia, and CIMA. Together, these recognitions position the program among the UAE's most internationally benchmarked accounting degrees, ensuring graduates develop competencies that are recognised across leading professional bodies and aligned with the evolving expectations of employers worldwide.

Dr. Karim Seghir, Chancellor of Ajman University, said, “In a rapidly evolving global economy, the relevance of a university is defined by how effectively it prepares graduates for professions that are continuously transforming. Achieving that requires sustained alignment between academic programmes and the evolving expectations of industry and society. The CGMA Future-Ready Academic Validation affirms that our Accounting program reflects this philosophy, equipping graduates with the competencies, perspective, and professional agility required to create value in an increasingly complex global economy.”