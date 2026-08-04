SGCA seeks creative communication targeting children, youth

SHARJAH, 4th August, 2026 (WAM) -- For its 13th edition, the Sharjah Government Communication Award (SGWA), organised by the Sharjah Government Media Bureau (SGMB), seeks to recognise outstanding creative communication experiences for children and youth.

The Best Creative Communication Targeting Children and Adolescents category is aimed at government entities at the local, regional, and international levels, as well as at international and regional organisations, private-sector institutions, and content producers for children and youth.

The award encourages competition among communication initiatives, campaigns, and projects that utilise various media, digital technologies, and interactive tools to create inspiring and safe content that promotes learning, develops critical thinking and creativity, and encourages children and young people to engage in community activities.

Investing in children and young people is a cornerstone of building the future and ensuring sustainable development and long-term gains. Purposeful communication content is one of the most important tools for raising awareness, instilling values, and fostering creativity among new generations.

SGMB recognises initiatives that offer innovative models for engaging children and young people. It encourages the production of high-quality content that combines educational value with effective communication, contributing to the development of a more aware generation capable of positive interaction with their community and of shaping their future.

Eligible entries include television, radio, and documentary programmes; stories, books, and magazines; digital educational applications and games; communication campaigns across digital platforms; and media and educational projects that utilise visual or interactive storytelling to present knowledge in innovative ways that are sensitive to the characteristics of children and young people and contribute to developing their creative and cognitive abilities.

The nomination file for this category requires a concise, clear, and comprehensive presentation of the nominated initiative, project, campaign, or communication practice, highlighting its most prominent features and the results achieved.

The submission can also be enhanced with subheadings, paragraphs, illustrations, infographics, videos, and other attachments that support its content, provided they are relevant to the category criteria and meet the required specifications.

The award, which is accepting applications until August 31, includes 23 categories across five main sectors. These categories cover government entities, international organisations, the private sector, individuals, creative competition in smart communication, judging panel awards, and partner awards, reflecting the breadth of communication fields and the diversity of practices showcased.