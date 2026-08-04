Eurozone factory output near 4 1/2-year high in July but demand still weak, PMI shows

BRUSSELS, 4th August, 2026 (WAM) -- Eurozone factory output surged at its fastest pace in nearly four-and-a-half years in July, but growth was largely driven by firms clearing order backlogs rather than rising demand, pointing ​to a fragile recovery, a survey showed.

The final S&P Global Eurozone Manufacturing PMI rose from 51.4 in June to 51.9 in July, its highest level for three months. Germany recorded the strongest improvement among the largest economies covered, while Poland recovered most of June’s sharp fall.

France returned to contraction, Italy lost momentum, and Spain moved only marginally above the 50.0 no-change threshold, with output and orders still falling in both France and Spain.

Chris Williamson, Chief Business Economist at S&P Global Market Intelligence, said, "Eurozone factories are enjoying something of a summer growth spurt, with production rising at its fastest rate for four and a half years. However, there are signs that this good news may prove short-lived, with momentum at risk of fading as autumn approaches."