Ministry of Family, Burjeel Holdings sign strategic partnership to enhance family health, quality of life

ABU DHABI, 4th August, 2026 (WAM) -- In line with the strategic vision of the UAE to build a cohesive and prosperous society in which the family is at the heart of development and the foundation of social stability, and as part of efforts to enhance family health and quality of life through effective and sustainable institutional collaboration, the Ministry of Family and Burjeel Holdings have signed a Memorandum of Strategic Partnership.

The agreement aims to align efforts and integrate roles in developing and implementing impactful programmes and initiatives that enhance family health, promote preventive and holistic healthcare, support priority groups, and improve the overall quality of life of families. It is aligned with the UAE’s efforts to build healthier families and comes in conjunction with the Year of the Family.

Sana bint Mohammed Suhail, Minister of Family, and Dr. Shamsheer Vayalil, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Burjeel Holdings, witnessed the signing ceremony of the partnership memorandum between the two entities.

The memorandum was signed by Marwa Al Marzooqi, Assistant Undersecretary for the Support Services Sector - Acting, and Omran Al Khoori, Member of the Board of Directors of Burjeel Holdings.

The collaboration aims to align the efforts of the Ministry of Family and Burjeel Holdings in developing and implementing impactful initiatives and programmes that enhance family health and quality of life. This includes providing integrated healthcare programmes, launching innovative community initiatives, promoting preventive health awareness, and developing specialised programmes for priority groups, including senior citizens, People of Determination, mothers, and children.

It will also support the Ministry’s efforts to develop national policies related to marriage, fertility, family growth, and sustainability, while drawing on Burjeel Holdings’ medical expertise and advanced capabilities. These efforts will contribute to strengthening social responsibility and creating sustainable impact in line with the UAE’s vision for healthier and more stable families.

Sana bint Mohammed Suhail, Minister of Family, affirmed that the Ministry continues to expand its strategic collaborations with national institutions as part of an established approach that recognises family stability and quality of life as a shared national responsibility requiring the integration of expertise and alignment of efforts.

She noted that the collaboration with Burjeel Holdings will support the development of an integrated ecosystem that brings together innovative family policies and healthcare services, responds to the needs of families across different stages of life, and contributes to building a more cohesive and sustainable society.

Sana Suhail said, “Through this collaboration, we are focused on launching practical initiatives with sustainable impact across preventive health, mental health, maternal and child health, as well as support for those preparing for marriage and fertility, and the advancement of healthy ageing programmes. These efforts will contribute to developing more integrated services for priority groups, enhancing the quality of life of families, and strengthening the family’s pivotal role in raising generations who remain rooted in their values and national identity and contribute effectively to the UAE’s development journey, in line with the ‘We the UAE 2031’ vision.”

Dr. Shamsheer Vayalil, Chairman and CEO of Burjeel Holdings, said, “The health and wellbeing of families are central to building a cohesive, resilient, and prosperous society. We are proud to support the Ministry of Family’s efforts to advance family health through integrated healthcare programmes, preventive health initiatives, and specialised support for different stages of family life. By bringing our medical expertise and capabilities to these efforts, we aim to contribute to better outcomes for mothers and children, senior citizens, People of Determination, and other priority groups, while supporting the UAE’s broader vision for healthier families and a stronger, more sustainable society.”

The agreement includes the implementation of a broad range of integrated healthcare programs, including the development of preventive and therapeutic healthcare packages under the “Family Wellness” programmes, as well as the provision of healthcare services for employees of the Ministry of Family and their families.

It also includes the design of specialised programmes to enhance the mental and physical wellbeing of families, reinforcing an integrated approach that improves health and supports family stability and quality of life.

The collaboration will include the launch of innovative community initiatives targeting youth, those preparing for marriage, and families, as well as support for national programs associated with the Year of the Family. It will also include awareness campaigns and specialised training and educational workshops to enhance awareness of reproductive health, mental health, and maternal and child health, contributing to reinforcing of positive health behaviours within families.

The collaboration will also focus on developing impactful programmes for priority groups, including specialised initiatives to enhance services provided to senior citizens and integrated services for People of Determination, supporting the development of a more inclusive and sustainable family ecosystem.

The agreement includes the launch of several joint strategic initiatives, most notably the development of a national model for healthy ageing in alignment with federal policies and drawing on Burjeel Holdings’ medical and advisory expertise in this field.

It also includes the implementation of the “Family Support” programme to train and qualify caregivers in accordance with accredited professional standards, the provision of first aid and emergency response programmes, and collaboration in supporting fertility policies through the development of technical recommendations based on scientific evidence.