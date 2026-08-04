SEC approves SDHR structure, reviews 'Etimad' licence report

SHARJAH, 4th August, 2026 (WAM) -- H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Salem bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Deputy Ruler of Sharjah, Vice Chairman of the Sharjah Executive Council (SEC), chaired the council's meeting on Tuesday morning at the Ruler's Office.

The Council discussed a range of government matters to advance various fields and sectors across the Emirate of Sharjah, support community stability, and ensure a dignified life and greater well-being for citizens and residents.

In line with the directives of His Highness Sheikh Dr Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, to enable government entities to perform their roles more efficiently and to strengthen their institutional capabilities in pursuit of higher standards of excellence and sustainability in government performance, the Council approved the general organisational structure of the Sharjah Department of Human Resources (SDHR).

The approval forms part of the Government of Sharjah's commitment to advancing government operations in line with international best practices and to strengthening the emirate's human resources system.

The initiative aims to equip Emirati talent with the skills and resources needed to excel; to expand employment opportunities across all government entities to enhance institutional performance and support the stability of Emirati families; and to foster a motivating work environment that improves job satisfaction among the Government of Sharjah's employees.

The Council also directed its General Secretariat to submit the proposed organisational structure to His Highness the Ruler of Sharjah for approval.

The Council reviewed a report on the "Etimad” Licence for home-based businesses, a key initiative that supports household income by helping families turn their ideas and skills into productive enterprises. The report showed that there are currently 1,394 active licences across all cities in the Emirate of Sharjah.

The Council approved a set of recommendations to help home-based businesses overcome challenges, strengthen their operations, and increase their income, reach, and growth. The recommendations are designed to help these enterprises evolve into larger commercial businesses with branches across the UAE and internationally, in line with best practices and advanced models that support economic activities and ensure their long-term sustainability within Sharjah's economic ecosystem.