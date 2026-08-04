Sharjah Investment Forum 2026 brings Gulftainer on board as resilient supply chains become need of hour

SHARJAH, 4th August, 2026 (WAM) -- Sharjah Investment Forum (SIF) 2026 has secured Gulftainer as a strategic sponsor, bringing one of the region's largest ports and logistics operators to the forefront of global discussions on supply chain resilience and economic competitiveness.

Announced by the Sharjah FDI Office (Invest in Sharjah), the sponsorship reinforces the Forum's ambition to connect high-level dialogue with the infrastructure, investments and public-private partnerships that will shape a more adaptive and resilient world at a time when governments and businesses face rapid shifts in the global economic landscape.

Organised in collaboration with the UAE Ministry of Investment under the theme ‘Building Adaptive Economies,’ SIF 2026 will take place on 14–15 October at Al Jawaher Reception and Convention Centre in Sharjah.

The announcement comes as Gulftainer advances its US$2 billion Global Trade Infrastructure Strategy, an ambitious expansion programme that will integrate ports, maritime shipping, inland logistics, industrial parks and AI-powered supply chains into a single connected ecosystem.

The strategy brings a practical dimension to the Forum's discussions by demonstrating how resilient supply chains are built through sustained investment, multimodal connectivity and public-private collaboration.

A cornerstone of the strategy is the continued expansion of Khorfakkan Commercial Terminal (KCT), increasing its annual handling capacity from 3.5 million to 5 million twenty-foot equivalent units (TEUs) under a long-term masterplan designed to exceed 10 million TEUs. Future integration with the UAE's Etihad Rail network will further strengthen KCT as a fully multimodal gateway connecting maritime, road and rail transport, reinforcing Sharjah's role along key regional and global trade corridors.

Mohamed Juma Al Musharrkh, CEO of Invest in Sharjah, said, “As global economic dynamics continue to evolve, resilience is increasingly being shaped by the quality of partnerships between governments, investors and businesses. The Sharjah Investment Forum is designed to transform those partnerships into practical action by bringing together the organisations, ideas and investments that are redefining how economies grow and compete”.

He added, “Gulftainer's participation reflects exactly the kind of expertise and sector leadership that we seek to showcase, especially at a time when resilience and innovation are climbing higher on the agendas of business and investor communities in the region and around the world. The sponsorship reflects the Forum's commitment to grounding its agenda in organisations that are actively shaping the future of trade, logistics and industrial competitiveness through long-term investment and infrastructure development.”

Farid Belbouab, Group CEO of Gulftainer, said, “Resilience is no longer built in boardrooms. It is built on quays, corridors, infrastructures, solutions, talents, and in partnerships between government and the private sector. At Gulftainer, our $2 billion investment is about connecting ports to parks to people, so Sharjah and the region can trade faster, smarter, and through any disruption”.

He continued, “Adaptive economies need adaptive infrastructure. Through Khorfakkan’s expansion, inland logistics parks, and AI-powered supply chains, we are building the physical and digital backbone that allows trade to reroute, recover, and grow. That is how we turn dialogue at Sharjah Investment Forum into delivery on the ground. Sharjah has always been a bridge between east and west building the Gulf’s most connected gateway to Africa, Asia, Europe, USA and beyond.”

Beyond KCT, Gulftainer's strategy includes the development of a fully integrated logistics ecosystem centred on Sharjah, increasing combined inland logistics capacity to 2.3 million TEUs across Al Dhaid and Sajaa Logistics Parks, alongside the first phase of Al Dhaid Logistics Park spanning 1.5 million square metres. The ecosystem will provide bonded and non-bonded warehousing, cold-chain logistics, distribution centres, light industrial facilities and multimodal transport services, supporting the UAE's long-term vision for diversified, globally connected economic growth.

SIF 2026 will convene investors, policymakers, business leaders and entrepreneurs to examine the forces reshaping economies worldwide, from global investment trends and AI-driven transformation to industrial development, logistics, entrepreneurship and emerging growth sectors. By bringing together institutions leading real-world transformation across these strategic industries, the Forum aims to translate economic dialogue into partnerships and investment opportunities that support long-term, sustainable growth.

The previous edition of the Forum, held in 2025 alongside the World Investment Conference, welcomed more than 12,000 participants from 142 countries, including 130 ministers and international leaders who took part in more than 160 sessions. Building on that momentum, the ninth edition reinforces Sharjah's role as a global meeting point for the investors, policymakers and industry leaders shaping the future of trade, industry and investment.