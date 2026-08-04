Bodour Al Qasimi accepts patronage of Magdi Yacoub Institute

SHARJAH, 4th August, 2026 (WAM) -- H.H. Sheikha Bodour bint Sultan Al Qasimi, Chairperson of the Sharjah Research, Technology and Innovation Park (SPARK) and President of the American University of Sharjah (AUS), has formally accepted patronage of the Magdi Yacoub Institute, marking a new chapter in the growing collaboration between Sharjah and this world-leading centre for cardiovascular research.

Bestowed during a visit to the Magdi Yacoub Institute Heart Science Centre in Harefield, United Kingdom, the patronage reflects a mutual commitment to advancing scientific discovery, regenerative cardiac medicine and international research collaboration. It also reinforces Sharjah’s growing role in supporting global innovation that delivers tangible benefits for humanity.

H.H. Sheikha Bodour was received by Professor Sir Magdi Yacoub, Founder and Director of the Institute, Emeritus Professor at Imperial College London, and Chief Scientific Officer of Heart Biotech Holdings.

She was accompanied by Hussain Al Mahmoudi, Chief Executive Officer of SPARK, and Dr Asma Mahmoud Fikri, Director of Government and Corporate Partnerships at SPARK.

Prof. Sir Magdi Yacoub formally invited H.H. Sheikha Bodour to serve as Patron of the Institute, recognising her longstanding commitment to advancing knowledge, innovation and scientific collaboration.

The patronage builds on Sharjah’s commitment to advancing regenerative cardiac medicine through its collaboration with the Magdi Yacoub Institute and a US$2 million investment in the company Heart Biotech Holdings Ltd to develop the Yacoub Heart Valve programme.

The initiative reflects the vision of His Highness Sheikh Dr Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, whose enduring belief that scientific advancement is a powerful force for serving humanity has inspired sustained investment in pioneering research with the potential to transform the treatment of heart valve disease and improve the lives of patients around the world.

H.H. Sheikha Bodour bint Sultan Al Qasimi said, “Sharjah has long held that investing in science is an investment in people. Guided by the vision of His Highness Sheikh Dr Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, we seek partnerships that bring together knowledge, innovation and international collaboration to address challenges that affect lives around the world. The Magdi Yacoub Institute exemplifies how scientific excellence can lead to transformative healthcare. We look forward to strengthening this partnership and creating new opportunities for researchers in Sharjah to contribute to and benefit from this remarkable journey of discovery.”

Prof. Sir Magdi Yacoub welcomed Her Highness’ acceptance of the patronage and expressed his appreciation for Sharjah’s continued support for this collaboration, noting that this support strengthens the Institute’s ability to advance pioneering cardiovascular research, nurture future scientific talent and accelerate the development of life-saving therapies through international collaboration.

During the visit, Prof. Sir Magdi Yacoub and researchers from the Magdi Yacoub Institute and Heart Biotech presented an overview of the Institute’s scientific programmes, including a presentation by Heart Biotech Holdings Ltd on the latest progress with the Yacoub Heart Valve and the next phase of its development.

She toured the laboratories, met researchers, and witnessed first-hand the advances being made in tissue engineering and regenerative medicine.

Discussions centred on expanding research collaboration among the Magdi Yacoub Institute, SPARK, the American University of Sharjah and the University of Sharjah. Both sides explored opportunities to strengthen joint research programmes, facilitate scientific exchange and create new pathways for researchers and students from Sharjah to engage with one of the world’s foremost centres of cardiac science.

The collaboration unites Sharjah’s research, innovation and higher education ecosystem – including SPARK, the American University of Sharjah and the University of Sharjah – with one of the world’s leading institutions in cardiac science. It reflects Sharjah’s broader strategy to foster international scientific collaboration, accelerate research and innovation, and contribute to breakthroughs that improve lives globally.