UAE President receives UAE Pavilion team from Expo 2025 Osaka

ABU DHABI, 4th August, 2026 (WAM) -- UAE President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan received the team behind the UAE Pavilion at Expo 2025 Osaka in Japan.

During the meeting, His Highness spoke with the delegation about their experiences and the valuable insights they gained through their participation in the international exhibition.

He commended the efforts of all those who contributed to the success of the UAE's participation, praising their role in showcasing the country's inspiring success story to the world and helping build connections and ambitious partnerships that support its future aspirations.

His Highness also congratulated the team on the UAE Pavilion's Gold Award as part of the iF Design Award 2026 in the Interior Architecture – Trade Fairs/Temporary Exhibitions category, wishing them continued success and excellence.

The delegation expressed its pride in representing the UAE at the international exhibition, describing the pavilion as an important platform for highlighting the country's values, rich heritage, and ambitions to strengthen its position as a global hub for creativity, innovation, and shaping the future.

Designed under the supervision of Her Highness Sheikha Mariam bint Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Chairperson of the Presidential Court for National Projects, the UAE Pavilion embodied the concept of progress as a continuous human journey linking cultural heritage and knowledge with scientific discovery and future ambitions. Inspired by the date palm under the theme Earth to Ether, the pavilion reimagined the traditional arish palm-frond house through a contemporary architectural vision that combined the UAE's deep cultural roots with its ambitions for the future, drawing on the principles of traditional Emirati architecture.

The meeting was attended by His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister, and Chairman of the Presidential Court; H.H. Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi; H.H. Lt. General Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Interior; H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Chairman of the Presidential Court for Special Affairs; H.H. Sheikh Zayed bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan; Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister of Tolerance and Coexistence; Sheikh Mohamed bin Hamad bin Tahnoon Al Nahyan, Advisor to the UAE President, and a number of sheikhs, officials, citizens and guests.