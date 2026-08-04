DEWA’s Hab-Reeh platform records 17% growth in usage in first half of 2026

DUBAI, 4th August, 2026 (WAM) -- Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA) announced that its Hab-Reeh smart platform for the self-assessment of photovoltaic (PV) solar system designs recorded a 17% increase in usage during the first half of 2026, compared to the same period in 2025.

The platform has significantly accelerated the approval of project designs under the Shams Dubai initiative by reducing assessment time and increasing the compliance rate of designs submitted by consultants and contractors with power quality standards to 100%. As a result, both the efficiency and quality of designs in the application stage have improved.

“We invest in the latest technologies to streamline and accelerate the work of contractors, consultants and DEWA’s strategic partners, supporting the net-zero transition, diversifying energy sources and increasing reliance on clean and renewable energy. The Hab-Reeh platform empowers consultants and contractors under the Shams Dubai initiative to pre-verify the quality of their designs and accelerate approval procedures in accordance with the highest technical standards. This aligns with our commitment to developing advanced digital solutions that support the expansion of solar energy projects and strengthen the sustainability of the clean and renewable energy sector in Dubai. The platform’s seven-star rating at the International Best Practice Competition confirms DEWA’s leadership in developing innovative digital solutions that serve as global benchmarks for accelerating the adoption of solar energy projects worldwide,” said Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, MD & CEO of DEWA.

Abdulla Al Aghbari, Acting Executive Vice President of Power and Water Planning at DEWA, said that the Hab-Reeh platform allows consultants and contractors to pre-verify the compliance of their designs with power quality standards, especially in relation to harmonic emissions that can cause electrical distortion at customer premises and affect overall network power quality. This early-stage validation helps ensure a more reliable, efficient and resilient power system while optimising equipment performance and lifespan, and delivering tangible benefits to both DEWA and its customers.

DEWA has integrated Hab-Reeh platform with its Getting Solar Permits and Connection service, enabling consultants and contractors to complete harmonic self-assessments and submit design approvals seamlessly in a single step. This integration reduces time, effort and cost, while enhancing the customer experience.

The Hab-Reeh service also offers unlimited design options using any combination that includes solar inverters from DEWA’s list of around 180 approved models, allowing for tailored solutions that meet the requirements of different projects.