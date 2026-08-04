34 new supplementary grants approved for Sharjah retirees

SHARJAH, 4th August, 2026 (WAM) -- The Sharjah Supplementary Grants Committee for Retirees has approved 34 new applications for supplementary grants at its latest meeting.

The meeting was chaired by Abdullah Ibrahim Al Zaabi, Member of the Executive Council of the Emirate of Sharjah, Chairman of the Sharjah Department of Human Resources (SDHR), and Chairman of the Committee, and attended by the Committee members.

The committee reviewed mechanisms to enhance social support programmes and discussed the latest developments on supplementary grants for retirees.

Members approved 34 new applications that met the eligibility criteria for supplementary grants, with the newly approved requests having a combined annual value of approximately AED1,711,200.

The committee confirmed that the approved amounts will be transferred directly into the beneficiaries' bank accounts.

It also reaffirmed its commitment to continuously updating beneficiary data and to reviewing applications efficiently to ensure the expansion of the social safety net and further improve the quality of life of retired citizens in the Emirate of Sharjah.