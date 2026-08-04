UAE, Japan to mark 50th anniversary of national Water Day and Water Week

TOKYO, 4th August, 2026 (WAM) -- At the invitation of His Majesty Emperor Naruhito of Japan, Abdulla Balalaa, Assistant Minister of Foreign Affairs for Energy and Sustainability Affairs, led UAE delegation to Japan to participate in commemorative engagements marking the 50th anniversary of the country's national Water Day and Water Week.

The visit included an audience with His Majesty Emperor of Japan, as well as several government officials and CEOs. Also, he delivered a keynote address at the International Symposium.

The visit highlighted Japan’s five decades of leadership in raising public awareness of water's importance, advancing innovation, and strengthening international cooperation on sustainable water management, which led to positioning water as a strategic priority on both national and international agendas

Delivering the keynote address, Abdulla Balalaa commended the role of Japan and Egypt in advancing global water action:

"As we look ahead to the 2026 UN Water Conference to be held in Abu Dhabi by the end of this year, I would like to commend the strenuous efforts of Japan and Egypt as Co-Chairs of the 'Water for Planet' Interactive Dialogue, one of the six core tracks that will guide the future of global action on water, during the conference.”

“As Japan and Egypt Co-Chair 'Water for Planet’, these two leaders demonstrate dedication and tremendous effort to providing pathways and opportunities - like today - to bring together different perspectives to identify practical, scalable solutions that will improve lives and accelerate progress on SDG6," Balalaa added.

The International Symposium brought together policymakers, experts, researchers and practitioners to discuss the future of water management, resilience, cooperation and innovation in sustainable development.

He emphasised that climate change impacts are increasingly being felt through water-related challenges, including floods, droughts, scarcity, ecosystem degradation and growing pressure on communities and infrastructure. He underscored the need to build integrated and resilient water management systems capable of effectively responding to such challenges.

Abdulla Balalaa highlighted UAE’s experience in water desalination, water technologies, research and innovation, emphasising that while UAE is facing challenges related to water scarcity, it has demonstrated how long-term planning, investment and innovation can be key pillars for strengthening water security resilience and supporting sustainable growth.

As Co-Host of the 2026 UN Water Conference, together with Senegal, UAE continues working with Dialogue Co-Chairs and partners around the world to build an inclusive and action-oriented process that brings together governments, international organisations, financial institutions, businesses, researchers, local communities and youth. Such efforts seek to accelerate the implementation of Sustainable Development Goal 6, support practical, scalable solutions, strengthen water resilience, restore ecosystems and improve lives of communities worldwide.