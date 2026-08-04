Tomorrow’s weather partly cloudy, with chance of rain in eastern, southern areas

ABU DHABI, 4th August, 2026 (WAM) -- The National Centre of Meteorology (NCM) forecasts generally partly cloudy weather tomorrow, with a chance of convective cloud formation over some eastern and southern areas in the afternoon, accompanied by rainfall.

Winds will be light to moderate, occasionally freshening and causing blowing dust. They will be southeasterly to northeasterly at speeds of 10–25 km/h, reaching 40 km/h.

The Arabian Gulf will be slight. The first high tide will occur at 17:20 and the second at 05:11, while the first low tide will be at 10:23 and the second at 23:46.

The Sea of Oman will also be slight. The first high tide will occur at 13:21 and the second at 03:17, while the first low tide will be at 20:36 and the second at 08:03.