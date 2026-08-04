Dubai Police advance institutional innovation through ‘Summer of Innovation’ programme

DUBAI, 4th August, 2026 (WAM) -- Dubai Police have launched its “Summer of Innovation” event, bringing together police personnel, university students, innovators and innovation diploma participants to promote a culture of creativity, future foresight and practical problem-solving that supports institutional excellence and future readiness.

The event, organised by the Knowledge, Innovation and Development Centre at the General Department of Administrative Affairs, was inaugurated by Dr Major General Ahmad Zaal Bin Krishan Almheiri, Deputy Commander-in-Chief for Financial and Administrative Affairs, in the presence of Major General Dr Saleh Abdullah Murad, Assistant Commander-in-Chief for Administrative Affairs, senior officers and participants.

Major General Dr Al Muhairi said innovation has evolved from a development tool into a strategic pillar that enables organisations to achieve excellence, sustainability and long-term competitiveness.

He added that Dubai Police continue to foster a workplace culture that encourages creativity, in line with the UAE’s vision of building a government that is more agile, future-ready and capable of anticipating emerging challenges.

He emphasised that investing in people remains the most valuable investment, noting that empowering employees and innovators to transform ideas into practical initiatives and projects enhances organisational performance, improves services and raises quality of life. He described innovative ideas as a key driver of positive change both within the organisation and across the wider community.

Brigadier Abdullah Jassim Al Zarooni, Director of the Knowledge, Innovation and Development Centre, said innovation has become deeply embedded in Dubai Police’s institutional culture rather than existing as isolated projects.

He explained that the centre has established an integrated ecosystem that supports innovators from the earliest stages of idea generation through evaluation, incubation and implementation, ensuring innovative concepts are transformed into practical projects that add value to policing and reinforce Dubai Police’s leadership in adopting global best practices.

The event opened with a presentation highlighting Dubai’s future vision and its achievements in innovation, digital transformation and sustainability.

Participants attended a specialised cybersecurity workshop delivered by the Hosn team, which explored emerging cyber threats, promoted cyber awareness and shared preventive practices to help individuals and organisations protect themselves against digital risks.

An accompanying innovation exhibition showcased projects and solutions developed by Dubai Police innovators and university students, demonstrating practical ideas designed to improve the workplace, enhance services and increase institutional efficiency.

Participants were introduced to several successful innovation projects that had progressed from ideas to practical institutional applications, alongside a presentation on the Suggestions Programme within the Smart Employee app, one of Dubai Police’s main channels for receiving, developing and implementing employee ideas.

The event concluded by recognising speakers, partners, organisers and participants for their contributions, while reaffirming Dubai Police’s commitment to organising more knowledge-sharing initiatives that promote innovation, strengthen collaboration and support the organisation’s journey towards a future-ready policing model.