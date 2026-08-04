Mohammed Bin Rashid Housing Establishment signs MoU with Amana Contracting and Steel Buildings

DUBAI, 4th August, 2026 (WAM) -- Mohammed Bin Rashid Housing Establishment signed a Memorandum of Understanding with Amana Contracting and Steel Buildings L.L.C., aimed at strengthening joint cooperation and facilitating the exchange of expertise and knowledge in areas of mutual interest.

The MoU is expected to contribute to the development of working mechanisms and support the efficient and high-quality implementation of joint initiatives and projects.

The MoU was signed by Noura Al Rumaithi, CEO Assistant for the Housing Sector at Mohammed Bin Rashid Housing Establishment and by Tareq Alawneh, General Manager Amana Contracting and Steel Building.

The MoU reflects the Establishment’s efforts to expand its strategic partnerships with private-sector entities and specialised companies, and leverages available expertise and capabilities to support its objectives to develop operational ecosystem and enhance the quality of its projects and services.

The MoU establishes a framework for coordination and cooperation between the two parties in areas of mutual interest, including the implementation of agreed technical tasks and services, as well as the exchange of expertise, knowledge and best practices. This will further strengthen integration between the two parties and support the achievement of their shared objectives.

The MoU also aims to enhance joint cooperation between the two parties, leverage their respective technical and specialised expertise, and explore opportunities for collaboration on future projects and initiatives, contributing to greater operational efficiency and delivering added value to the housing ecosystem.