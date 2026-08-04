Sharjah Chamber boosts trade ties with Dominican Republic, India

SHARJAH, 4th August, 2026 (WAM) -- The Sharjah Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) discussed ways to strengthen economic and trade cooperation with the Dominican Republic, encouraging the business communities of both countries to develop strategic partnerships across diverse investment fields.

Discussions also focused on boosting bilateral trade and mutual economic growth, while highlighting the importance of coordinating reciprocal trade and investment delegation visits as a step towards direct business-to-business engagement and stronger institutional collaboration between companies and economic institutions in both markets.

Abdallah Sultan Al Owais, Chairman of SCCI, received Renso Herrera Franco, Ambassador of the Dominican Republic to the UAE.

The meeting was attended by Mohammad Ahmed Amin Al Awadi, Director-General of SCCI, and Dr. Fatima Khalifa Al Muqarrab, Director of International Relations Department at SCCI.

During the meeting, Al Owais reaffirmed the Sharjah Chamber’s commitment to broadening its international partnership network and strengthening engagement with high-potential global markets. He said that the Dominican Republic serves as a strategic gateway to the Latin American and Caribbean markets, offering significant opportunities for Sharjah’s business community.

Al Owais explained that Sharjah provides investors with a highly competitive business environment, underpinned by advanced infrastructure, investor-friendly policies, and an integrated package of facilitation services delivered by the Chamber, positioning the emirate as an ideal hub for companies seeking to expand their operations across regional and international markets.

The Dominican delegation expressed its keen interest in strengthening cooperation with the Sharjah Chamber and enhancing ties between SCCI and chambers of commerce in the Dominican Republic.

The delegation praised Sharjah’s comprehensive economic and development progress, reaffirming its commitment to working closely with SCCI to boost bilateral trade and facilitate reciprocal investment and trade missions in the coming period.

Both sides underscored the importance of strengthening coordination between the Sharjah Chamber and the Embassy of the Dominican Republic in the UAE to stimulate private sector investment and unlock new economic opportunities.

They also explored cooperation in organising joint business forums and investment events aimed at showcasing the Dominican Republic’s investment landscape to Sharjah’s business community, while facilitating business-to-business meetings that connect companies and economic institutions from both sides across sectors with strong competitive potential.

In a separate meeting, the Sharjah Chamber discussed ways to strengthen economic and trade cooperation with India, building on the strong foundation of the UAE-India strategic partnership.

The Chamber explored opportunities to unlock new avenues for collaboration with the Indian business community, reinforcing Sharjah’s position as a leading regional and global destination for business, investment, and sustainable economic growth.

Abdallah Sultan Al Owais, Chairman of SCCI, received Satish Kumar Sivan, Consul General of India in Dubai and the Northern Emirates, who has completed his diplomatic tenure.

The meeting was attended by Abdul Aziz Al Shamsi, Assistant Director-General for Communication and Business Sector at SCCI, and Lalu Samuel, Chairman of the Indian Business and Professional Council in Sharjah, along with several members of the Council.

Discussions delved into prospects for deepening the well-established economic partnership between Sharjah and India and scaling bilateral trade and business cooperation, in close coordination with the Indian Business and Professional Council.

Abdallah Sultan Al Owais praised the efforts made by the Indian Consul General throughout his tenure, highlighting his role in advancing economic and investment cooperation between Sharjah and India, and in facilitating new business opportunities and strategic partnerships across a range of key sectors.

He reaffirmed the Sharjah Chamber’s commitment to providing Indian companies and investors with comprehensive support and business facilitation, further strengthening Sharjah’s position as an attractive destination for investment.

Al Owais added that these efforts support the shared ambition of increasing bilateral trade to US$100 billion. He also commended the UAE–India strategic partnership, highlighting the 75.2% growth in the UAE’s non-oil exports to India, underscoring India’s position as the leading global destination for UAE non-oil exports.

The Indian delegation expressed appreciation for the Sharjah Chamber’s continued support and proactive initiatives, which have contributed to creating an enabling business environment for Indian investors and the wider Indian business community in the emirate.

The delegation also commended SCCI’s pivotal role in facilitating investment opportunities and strengthening institutional channels for economic cooperation, further consolidating the robust strategic partnership between the UAE and India.

The meeting concluded with His Excellency Abdallah Sultan Al Owais presenting a commemorative shield to the Indian Consul General in recognition of his distinguished efforts in advancing economic and trade relations between Sharjah and the Republic of India during his diplomatic tenure.

Al Owais expressed the Sharjah Chamber’s appreciation for the shared achievements accomplished during this period and conveyed his best wishes for the Consul General’s continued success in his future professional endeavours.