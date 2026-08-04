Shurooq promotes active living across Sharjah destinations

SHARJAH, 4th August, 2026 (WAM) -- Around the world, destinations are evolving beyond places people simply visit. Increasingly, they are being designed to encourage healthier, more active lifestyles through thoughtfully integrated public spaces that make movement part of everyday life.

Rather than treating wellness as something confined to gyms or dedicated fitness facilities, cities and destinations are embedding it directly into their landscapes by creating environments where walking, cycling, outdoor recreation and social activity become natural parts of daily routines. The result is a growing global shift towards what many urban planners and destination developers now describe as "movement built into the destination."

This global direction closely aligns with the long-term philosophy of the Sharjah Investment and Development Authority (Shurooq), whose portfolio of waterfronts, parks, and leisure destinations have consistently prioritised accessible public infrastructure that supports community wellbeing.

The most sustainable wellness habits are often the simplest: a walk after work, a sunrise run, a waterfront cycle, a casual game with friends or a peaceful stroll in nature.

These small, repeatable moments help people stay active throughout the summer while fitting naturally around work, family and daily commitments.

At Al Heera Beach, the 3.5-kilometre jogging track can be completed in around 30 minutes at a comfortable pace. Alongside cycling tracks, sports courts, outdoor fitness facilities and open spaces, the destination makes it easy to incorporate meaningful movement into the day.

Khorfakkan Beach offers a similar experience along the east coast. Its 3.5-kilometre running tracks can be completed in approximately 25 minutes at an easy pace, while the 1,077-metre cycling track takes around 4.5 minutes at a moderate pace.

Visitors can also enjoy football, beach volleyball, badminton, a multi-purpose sports court and water activities ranging from kayaking and paddleboarding to beginner courses, alongside swimming and outdoor leisure throughout the season.

Shurooq's destinations demonstrate how thoughtfully designed public spaces can encourage healthier choices without requiring significant lifestyle changes.

At Al Majaz Waterfront, a 800-metre jogging route surrounding Khalid Lagoon provides a scenic setting for morning or evening exercise, while the promenade encourages leisurely walks throughout the day.

For those seeking a quieter wellness experience, Al Noor Island offers landscaped gardens, shaded pathways and tranquil water views that invite visitors to slow down, disconnect from daily pressures and enjoy the restorative benefits of spending time outdoors.

Community-focused recreation remains equally important; under Al Rahmaniya parks, Kshisha Park brings together football, basketball, volleyball and padel courts, jogging and cycling tracks, fitness areas and family-friendly amenities within one accessible neighbourhood destination. Complementing this offer, the women-only Shaghrafa Park provides a dedicated space where women can enjoy many of these recreational and fitness experiences in an environment designed specifically for them.

Similarly, The Flag Island promotes everyday movement through its 618-metre jogging track, football and padel facilities, encouraging residents and visitors to stay active in a scenic waterfront setting.

“Our philosophy at Shurooq is that destinations form part of the everyday fabric of a community; they are not simply places people visit. When a place is designed to make movement easier, bring people closer to nature and create opportunities for social connection, it can make a meaningful contribution to quality of life,” said Ali Al Mutawa, Senior Director of Operations at Shurooq.

He added: “Our responsibility goes beyond creating destinations that offer memorable visitor experiences. It also means considering the long-term role these places play in people’s lives. We believe good destination design should make healthier, more balanced choices feel easy and natural, and that is an approach we continue to embed across Shurooq’s destinations.”

Building healthier communities through destination design

As conversations around wellbeing continue to evolve globally, destination design is becoming an increasingly important contributor to quality of life.

Across its growing portfolio, Shurooq continues to invest in public infrastructure that supports both community wellbeing and memorable visitor experiences. Through waterfronts, parks, beaches and outdoor destinations that naturally encourage movement, Shurooq is creating places where healthier lifestyles can flourish every day.