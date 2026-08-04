Sharjah Police review innovation framework and service quality

SHARJAH, 4th August, 2026 (WAM) -- Lieutenant General Abdullah Mubarak bin Amer, Commander-in-Chief of Sharjah Police (SP), chaired the eighth meeting of the Supreme Command Council, bringing together council members to follow up on institutional performance and review a number of strategic files aimed at strengthening excellence, raising service quality, and embedding a culture of innovation across the force.

Bin Amer told the council that sustaining Sharjah Police's leading position depends on staying the course with a methodology built on continuous evaluation, seizing opportunities for improvement, and developing institutional work systems. He said this approach lifts operational efficiency, strengthens the quality of services delivered to the community, and embeds a culture of innovation that supports long-term sustainability and excellence.

The council reviewed a report analysing improvement opportunities drawn from the results of the seventh edition of the Minister of Interior's Excellence Award, which aimed to strengthen institutional performance and put evaluation findings to use in refining procedures and raising readiness levels.

Members also discussed the innovator support system, a unified institutional framework for organising the processes of supporting and empowering innovators within the force. The system is designed to back staff ideas and turn them into innovation projects with real impact, contributing to the development of Sharjah Police's work systems, reinforcing its culture of innovation, and supporting leadership's goals around institutional leadership and excellence.