Meraas marks key project milestone with commencement of groundworks at Nourelle

DUBAI, 4th August, 2026 (WAM) -- Meraas, a member of Dubai Holding Real Estate, has awarded a contract to International Foundation Group (L.L.C) for commencement of groundworks at Nourelle, marking the next phase in the delivery of the premium residential development within Madinat Jumeirah Living.

The contract covers site preparation, as well as the design and construction of shoring and piling works for the development's initial phase.

The award marks another important milestone in the delivery of Nourelle, reinforcing Meraas' continued progress across Madinat Jumeirah Living and its broader residential development programme.

Located moments from Jumeirah Beach, Nourelle offers convenient access to Dubai's leading lifestyle, business and leisure destinations, combining contemporary architecture with the established character and walkable environment of Madinat Jumeirah Living.

As the newest addition to the Madinat Jumeirah Living community, Nourelle continues Meraas' commitment to delivering thoughtfully designed residential neighbourhoods that combine premium living with exceptional connectivity and quality of life.