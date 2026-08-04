Empower's 'Dubai-it' Journey: Extraordinary story driven by vision, ambition to become world's largest district cooling services provider

DUBAI, 4th August, 2026 (WAM) -- Emirates Central Cooling Systems Corporation PJSC (Empower) highlighted that its operational performance and projects reflect the principles of the ‘Dubai-It’ approach launched by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai.

Representing a distinguished Emirati success story, reflecting the UAE's vision and ambition to build cities of the future, the company has sustained a remarkable growth trajectory.

Since commencing operations in 2004 with just two temporary district cooling plants and a contracted cooling capacity of approximately 5,400 refrigeration tonnes (RT), the company has evolved into the world’s largest district cooling services provider, with a total contracted capacity exceeding 2 million RT.

The ‘Dubai-it’ approach embodies a vision centred on transforming aspirations into tangible achievements and translating strategic plans into landmark projects with lasting impact. Empower's journey is a testament to this vision, having evolved from a local initiative originating in Dubai into a globally leading company and one of the UAE's most remarkable national success stories.

This remarkable growth has been driven by the unwavering support of the UAE's wise leadership, which has fostered an environment conducive to innovation, investment, and sustainable expansion. This enabling ecosystem has empowered national institutions to adopt cutting-edge technologies and international best practices, further reinforcing Dubai's position as a global leader in the development of sustainable and smart infrastructure.

Throughout its journey, Empower's growth has extended far beyond expanding its district cooling infrastructure and increasing cooling capacity. It has been underpinned by sustained investment in technology, research and development, digital transformation, and the deployment of smart operational solutions that have enhanced energy efficiency, strengthened service reliability, and supported Dubai's rapid and sustainable urban development. Today, the company operates a sophisticated district cooling network comprising dozens of plants and extensive distribution network serves thousands of customers accross hundreds of buildings throughout the emirate.

Empower has consistently kept pace with Dubai's evolving urban development by delivering district cooling services to landmark projects across the residential, commercial, hospitality, retail, education, healthcare, and other sectors. In doing so, the company has established itself as a strategic partner in advancing sustainable development and enhancing resource efficiency across the emirate.

“The ‘Dubai-it’ initiative embodies the vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, which is founded on transforming aspirations into tangible achievements while fostering a culture of excellence, continuous progress, and results that create meaningful impact. Against this backdrop, Empower's success story reflects the UAE's ambition and the forward-looking vision of its wise leadership, which recognised the importance of building a diversified and sustainable economy driven by innovation and environmental stewardship,” said Ahmad Bin Shafar, CEO of Empower.

“Since our inception in 2004 with just two district cooling plants, we have remained committed to building an integrated district cooling services ecosystem, guided by the unwavering support and ambitious vision of the UAE's leadership. Today, Empower has evolved into a global benchmark for the district cooling industry. Investment in technology and innovation has been at the heart of our growth strategy, with smart solutions enabling us to enhance operational efficiency, advance sustainability, and meet the evolving needs of a global city like Dubai,” he added.

"The inauguration of our own headquarters marks a new chapter in Empower's journey. It is more than just a building; it stands as a symbol of the company's evolution, sustained growth, and its position as the world's largest district cooling services provider. We will continue to develop innovative and sustainable solutions that support the UAE's vision for smarter cities and a more sustainable economy, while further reinforcing Dubai's position as a global hub for innovation and achievement," he concluded.

Today, Empower continues to play a strategic role in Dubai's sustainable development journey by delivering world-class and environmentally friendly cooling solutions that enhance energy efficiency, reduce carbon emissions, and improve quality of life. What began more than two decades ago with two temporary district cooling plants has evolved into a global Emirati success story, exemplifying Dubai's ability to transform ambitious visions into world-leading achievements.