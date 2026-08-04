Fujairah to develop integrated, unified industrial registry

FUJAIRAH, 4th August, 2026 (WAM) -- The Fujairah Department of Industry and Economy has announced a collaboration with the Fujairah Statistics Centre to develop an integrated and unified industrial registry framework for the emirate.

The initiative aims to establish a modern industrial data system that enhances planning efficiency and supports informed decision-making.

During a coordination meeting, the two entities discussed mechanisms for statistical and field-level integration to create an accurate and up-to-date industrial database that reflects the current state of the industrial sector and its growth indicators.

The database will provide reliable information to support decision-makers, serve investors, and contribute to the preparation of strategic studies and plans aimed at promoting sustainable economic development in the Emirate of Fujairah.

The meeting emphasised the importance of unifying efforts and exchanging data in accordance with best statistical practices to improve the quality of the industrial registry, enhance the efficiency of economic indicators, and support the Fujairah Government's objectives of developing the business environment and strengthening the competitiveness of the industrial sector, which is considered one of the emirate's key pillars of economic growth.