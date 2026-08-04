Zayed bin Hamad attends Ju-Jitsu World Championship competitions

ABU DHABI, 4th August, 2026 (WAM) -- Sheikh Zayed bin Hamad Al Nahyan, Chairman of the National Anti-Narcotics Agency, has attended part of the Ju-Jitsu World Championship 2026 competitions, hosted at Mubadala Arena in Abu Dhabi, with the participation of elite male and female jiu-jitsu athletes from around the world.

Sheikh Zayed bin Hamad followed several under-18 bouts, which featured strong competitive performances by emerging talents from different countries, reflecting the prominent position the championship holds on the global jiu-jitsu calendar.

Sheikh Zayed also took part in the award ceremony for athletes who secured top positions across several weight categories, congratulating the winners on their outstanding performances and results, and wishing them continued success and further achievements in upcoming competitions.

He affirmed that Abu Dhabi’s hosting of the championship reflects the emirate’s continued commitment to supporting the sports sector, as well as its advanced organisational capabilities and world-class infrastructure, which enable it to attract leading international championships and sporting events, nurture athletic talent, and strengthen its presence at regional and global levels.

Mohammed Salem Al Dhaheri, Vice Chairman of the UAE Jiu-Jitsu and Mixed Martial Arts Federation, said: “The attendance of Sheikh Zayed bin Hamad Al Nahyan reflects the support and attention afforded to sport and athletes in the UAE, and provides participants with additional motivation to continue developing their performance and achieving further success. His participation in awarding the winners also represents a special moment for the participants and recognition of the performances and efforts they demonstrated throughout the competition.”

Abu Dhabi will continue to host the 18th edition of the championship until 9 August, with more than 1,500 athletes competing across the under-16, under-18, under-21 and adult categories. The event is hosted by the UAE Jiu-Jitsu and Mixed Martial Arts Federation and organised by the Ju-Jitsu International Federation.