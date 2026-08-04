Mubadala Excellence Programme renews support for Alia Abdulsalam in F4 World Championship

ABU DHABI, 4th August, 2026 (WAM) -- The Mubadala Excellence Programme has announced the renewal of its support for Emirati powerboat racer Alia Abdulsalam Fairooz, reaffirming its commitment to developing national talent and empowering athletes to compete at the highest international levels.

The programme provides comprehensive technical and logistical support through physical and technical preparation programmes, training camps in Norway, and participation in the 2026 UIM F4 Powerboat World Championship, including the round in Italy from 7–9 August, followed by the Norway Grand Prix in Drammen from 21–23 August.

The programme also focuses on enhancing athletic performance through sports data analysis, improving tactical skills, and strengthening the athlete’s ability to perform under pressure, contributing to higher technical standards and better preparation for international competition.

Alia Abdulsalam Fairooz said: “The Mubadala Excellence Programme has been an integral part of my journey from the very beginning. I sincerely appreciate its continuous support for Emirati talent and its commitment to empowering Emirati women in sport by providing the resources and opportunities that have played a direct role in developing my technical abilities and enhancing my readiness to compete on the world stage.”