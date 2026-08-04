Agthia Group reports stronger H1 2026 financial position, raises interim dividend 14.4%

ABU DHABI, 4th August, 2026 (WAM) -- Agthia Group PJSC (AGTHIA:UH), one of the region's leading food and beverage companies, today reported its first-half and second-quarter of 2026 results, reflecting the growing impact of its multi-year transformation, with stronger cash generation, a materially healthier balance sheet, and a 14.4% increase in the interim dividend.

The Group’s transformation gathered pace in H1 2026, as Agthia advanced its portfolio reset while navigating external challenges and cost pressures. For the first half, Group Revenue increased 7.4% year-on-year to AED 2.6 billion, underpinned by one-off sales under the UAE food security programme that reflected Agthia's role in supporting the national agenda. EBITDA climbed 35.8% to AED 310.5 million, with EBITDA margin expanding 250 basis points to 11.9%, while net profit reached AED 121.4 million, up 147.4% year-on-year.

For the second quarter of the year, Group Revenue increased 11.9% year-on-year to AED 1.3 billion. EBITDA increased 172.5% to AED 117.2 million, with Margin expanding 542 basis points to 9.2%, while Net Profit reached AED 24.5 million in the second quarter of the year.

Free cash flow turned strongly positive at AED 521.4 million, from an outflow a year earlier, and the Group cut its Net Debt-to-EBITDA to 1.8x from 2.9x in December 2025. Agthia closed the first half of 2026 with AED 869.6 million in cash, providing substantial financial flexibility. Group Total Assets continue to grow, reaching AED 6.5 billion as of 30 June 2026.

Agthia’s Board of Directors has recommended an interim cash dividend of 11.792 fils per share for the six months ended 30 June 2026, a 14.4% increase year-on-year and a second consecutive period of higher returns following the 10.0% rise recommended for the second half of 2025. The increase is underpinned by an improvement in cash generation and a strong balance sheet.

Khalifa Sultan Al Suwaidi, Chairman of Agthia's Board, commented: "Raising the interim dividend for a second consecutive period speaks to the discipline with which Agthia is being run and to the Board's belief in its long-term value. Even in a demanding environment, the Group is generating the cash to reward shareholders and fund its own growth, and that balance is exactly what we are working to protect."

Salmeen Alameri, Managing Director and CEO of Agthia Group, added: "The transformation we set in motion a year ago is delivering tangible results, with stronger earnings, expanding margins, and improved cash generation strengthening our balance sheet.

Jeroen Nijs, Chief Financial Officer of Agthia Group, commented: “Agthia's financial profile strengthened considerably during the first half of 2026. Alongside higher earnings, we generated AED 521 million of free cash flow, while reducing Net Debt-to-EBITDA from 2.9x to 1.8x. The combination of earnings growth, cash generation and balance sheet deleveraging reflects the financial discipline we are embedding across the organisation.”