Jiu-Jitsu World Championship delegation visits Zayed Authority for People of Determination

ABU DHABI, 4th August, 2026 (WAM) -- A delegation from the 2026 Jiu-Jitsu World Championship conducted a visit to the Innovation Centre at Zayed Authority for People of Determination in Abu Dhabi on Tuesday to learn more about the Authority's pioneering work in supporting, rehabilitating and empowering People of Determination.

The delegation included Mohamed Salem Al Dhaheri, Vice Chairman of the UAE Jiu-Jitsu and Mixed Martial Arts Federation; Panagiotis Theodoropoulos, President of the Jiu-Jitsu International Federation; Yousef Abdullah Al Batran and Mohammed Bin Dalmouj Al Dhaheri, members of the Federation's Board of Directors; representatives of the Federation; heads of the participating delegations; and several UAE National Team athletes. The group was accompanied by Abdullah Abdulali Al Humaidan, Secretary-General of the Zayed Authority for People of Determination, along with several of the Authority's officials.

During the visit, the delegation was introduced to the Authority's wide range of services and programmes, including its latest initiatives in rehabilitation, education and care for People of Determination. They also saw how the Authority helps people build skills, become more independent and play a more active role in the community.

The delegation also joined the Authority's vocational workshops, where they met People of Determination working in sewing, printing, 3D printing and chocolate making. They also interacted with members, who shared inspiring stories about their journeys, achievements and aspirations.

The delegation praised the UAE's leading approach to empowering People of Determination and its commitment to inclusion and equal opportunities, highlighting the supportive environment that enables them to realise their potential and achieve their ambitions across a wide range of fields.