UAE wins 13 medals in 2026 Jiu-Jitsu World Championship

ABU DHABI, 4th August, 2026 (WAM) -- The UAE Jiu-Jitsu National Team, sponsored by Mubadala Investment Company, continued its outstanding campaign at the 2026 Jiu-Jitsu World Championship, winning 13 medals in the Under-18 competition on Tuesday at Mubadala Arena in Abu Dhabi.

Leading the day’s medal haul were Saif Al Baloushi (Under-48kg), Saif Al Ameri (Under-62kg) and Zayed Al Hosani (Under-85kg), who captured gold in their respective weight categories after taking out commanding performances. Their victories marked another successful day for the UAE as the national team continued its strong challenge for a seventh consecutive world title.

The latest results take the UAE's overall tally to 52 medals, after the team entered the fourth day of competition with 39 medals already secured, including 12 medals in the Under-14 World Cup, 13 medals in the Under-21 World Championship and 14 medals in the Under-16 competition.

The day's competition was attended by Dr Thani bin Ahmed Al Zeyoudi, UAE Minister of Foreign Trade; Mohamed Salem Al Dhaheri, Vice Chairman of the UAE Jiu-Jitsu and Mixed Martial Arts Federation; Panagiotis Theodoropoulos, President of the Jiu-Jitsu International Federation; Yousef Abdullah Al Batran and Mohammed Bin Dalmouj Al Dhaheri, members of the Federation's Board of Directors; Fahad Ali Al Shamsi, Secretary-General of the UAE Jiu-Jitsu and Mixed Martial Arts Federation and Secretary-General of the Jiu-Jitsu Asian Union; and Mohammed Al Hosani, member of the Mixed Martial Arts Committee of the UAE Jiu-Jitsu and Mixed Martial Arts Federation. They also took part in the medal ceremonies.

Hosted by the UAE Jiu-Jitsu and Mixed Martial Arts Federation and organised by the Jiu-Jitsu International Federation, the championship runs until August 9 and has brought together more than 1,500 athletes from around the world.

Also shining for the hosts were Zainab Al Mansoori (Under-70kg) and Abdullah Andeez (Under-69kg), who won silver medals. Bronze medals were won by Shamma Al Mansoori (under 40kg), Haneen Al Khouri (under 57kg), Taif Al Hammadi (under 63kg), Khaled Al Ghaithi (under 52kg), Hamed Al Maskari (under 62 kg), Moza Al Ali (under 48kg), Hazza Al Kaabi (under 56kg), and Ali Al Najar (under 56kg).

Yousef Abdullah Al Batran, Board Member of the UAE Jiu-Jitsu and Mixed Martial Arts Federation, said the Under-18 athletes showed confidence, maturity and a strong competitive mindset, turning months of preparation into impressive performances on the mat.

He said: "The Under-18 category is about much more than technical ability. Athletes need to make quick decisions, stay calm under pressure and adapt to different opponents and situations. Our athletes did exactly that today and showed great awareness throughout their bouts, finding the right solutions against competitors with different styles and strengths.

“Every bout gives us valuable insight into our athletes' performances and helps us continue developing each athlete based on their individual strengths and areas for improvement. The different ways our athletes reached the podium today show the depth and quality of the national team and give us a strong foundation to build on in the future.”

Gold medallist Saif Al Ameri said: "We spent three weeks in a training camp, working hard to improve our performances and learn from one another. I had competed at the Jiu-Jitsu World Championship three times before and won silver each time. This year, thanks to hard work and perseverance, I finally won gold. Winning it here in the UAE, in front of our home fans, makes it even more special.”

The youth competitions continue on Wednesday, concluding their programme on August 5 before the championship moves on to the Adult and Para Jiu-Jitsu divisions from August 6 to 9.