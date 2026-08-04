Jordan, US sign $354.6 million cooperation agreement

AMMAN, 4th August, 2026 (WAM) -- Jordan and the United States signed a four-year strategic objectives agreement on bilateral cooperation at the Ministry of Planning and International Cooperation, Jordan News Agency (Petra) reported.

The agreement, valued at $354.6 million, is the first of its kind with the current US administration and aligns with its new foreign assistance priorities. It will support Jordanian government efforts to implement national priorities under the Economic Modernization Vision (EMV).

As for its scope, the agreement focuses on supporting national priorities by strengthening long-term water security, economic resilience, and self-reliance through programs and projects in water and sanitation, energy, education, tourism, and economic opportunities.