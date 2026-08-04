MoFA Undersecretary receives copy of credentials of Ambassador of Kingdom of Denmark

ABU DHABI, 4th August, 2026 (WAM) -- Omar Obaid Alhesan Alshamsi, Undersecretary of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, received a copy of the credentials of Søren Jacobsen, Ambassador of the Kingdom of Denmark to the United Arab Emirates.

Alshamsi wished the Ambassador success in the performance of his duties and affirmed the UAE’s commitment to further strengthening its strong and distinguished relations with the Kingdom of Denmark and expanding cooperation across areas of mutual interest in support of the shared prosperity of both countries and their peoples.

For his part, Ambassador Søren Jacobsen commended the UAE's distinguished regional and international standing under the wise leadership of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and expressed his aspiration to further strengthen and develop bilateral relations across various fields.