Qatar's Emir, US President discuss efforts to de-escalate tensions between Washington and Iran

DOHA, 4th August, 2026 (WAM) -- His Highness Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, Emir of the State of Qatar, received today a telephone call from President of the United States of America Donald Trump.

Qatar News Agency (QNA) said the call dealt with discussing the latest regional developments, particularly the efforts to reduce tensions between the United States and Iran and to bring their views closer together, to enhance the chances of reaching a sustainable diplomatic settlement to the crisis.

The two sides also discussed several issues of joint interest, and stressed the importance of continuing coordination and consultation regarding regional and international developments, in a way that serves the interests of the two friendly countries.

His Highness stressed the importance of continuing dialogue and adopting diplomatic means to address contentious issues, and the need for all parties to adhere to what was agreed upon within the framework of the memorandum of understanding between the United States and Iran, and to support international initiatives aimed at containing tensions, in a way that contributes to consolidating peace and security at the regional and international levels.