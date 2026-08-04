Dana Gas, Crescent Petroleum commence gas supplies to Iraqi Ministry of Electricity

SHARJAH, 4th August, 2026 (WAM) -- Dana Gas and Crescent Petroleum have commenced supplies of natural gas from the Khor Mor field in the Kurdistan Region to Iraq’s Ministry of Electricity in Kirkuk, to further support the electricity sector in Iraq.

Based on an agreement signed last December with the Iraqi Ministry of Electricity, Dana Gas and Crescent Petroleum, as joint operator of the Kurdistan Gas Project, will supply 100 MMscf/d of gas from the Khor Mor gas processing facility to Kirkuk Taza power station for an initial term of one year to help improve power generation and services in the country.

The milestone reflects a major step in the Companies’ strategy to expand gas sales following the completion of the KM250 expansion, which was commissioned in October 2025, raising production capacity from Khor Mor by 50% to 750 MMscf/d. The expansion has enabled the partners to open new markets and deliver much needed gas by pipeline from the Khor Mor gas processing facility in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq (KRI).

Majid Jafar, CEO of Crescent Petroleum and Managing Director of the Board of Dana Gas said, “This first delivery of gas to Iraq’s Ministry of Electricity is an important milestone for the companies in their development of gas sector in the Kurdistan Region, while also further supporting the growing electricity demand for Iraq as a whole, and contributing to improved services for the people of Iraq. We thank our partners in the Kurdistan Regional Government, the local authorities in Sulaymaniyah, and the Iraqi Ministry of Electricity for their support and partnership in making this achievement possible.”

Richard Hall, CEO of Dana Gas said, “This agreement marks a significant step as we begin to realise the benefits of our ongoing expansion programme. By leveraging the additional capacity created through the KM250 expansion, it lays the foundation for more cooperation on energy within Iraq’s growing market, to strengthen energy security while supporting more reliable electricity services.”

The Khor Mor gas project provides the fuel for more than 80% of the KRI’s electricity generation, enabling affordable power for more than 8 million Iraqis in the KRI and other governorates of Iraq. With total investment to date exceeding US$ 4.0 billion, the operations have created more than 47,000 direct and indirect jobs. That impact is projected to grow dramatically in coming years with the increased capacity and new projects.