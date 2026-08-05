China's central bank to conduct around $73.6 billion outright reverse repo operation

BEIJING, 5th August, 2026 (WAM) -- The People's Bank of China, the country's central bank, on Tuesday announced that it will carry out a 500-billion-yuan (about US$73.6 billion) outright reverse repo operation on Wednesday to maintain ample liquidity in the banking system.

This operation will be carried out with a fixed quantity through interest-rate bidding, with winning bids determined at multiple price levels and featuring a maturity period of three months.

Outright reverse repo operations, a tool the central bank introduced in October 2024 to manage liquidity in the national banking system, are conducted once each month with a tenor of no more than one year.